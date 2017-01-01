Hopefully this pandering banner & cat is enough to get you to sign up
Your team has $1 million. You'll need to work together to launch your startup before your money runs out!
Startup Escape is a real-life, one-hour Escape Room in San Francisco game full of puzzles and games. It's great for team bonding events!
San Francisco · Teams of 6-12 · One hour
Startup Escape is disrupting the team building market through gamification. Our paradigm shifting platform leverages the Internet of Things to create into an immersive ecosystem that to allows your team to unlock its full potential.
Yeah pretty much.
You'll have one hour to navigate through a swag-filled, motivational-poster-adorned startup office to "launch" before your faux investment money runs out. You'll have to complete clues in 5 categories before the time runs out. (Don't worry, you don't actually need to know any of these skills!)
|Programming
|Design
|DevOps
|Product
|Marketing
It's a great activity for a team to do. If you work at a startup or a larger company, Startup Escape is perfect for your team of 6-12 people! It involves good communication and working together under high-pressure situations.
Startup Escape is in
the Tenderloin North SOMA! The address is 447 O'Farrell St, San Francisco CA. There's a bit of parking, but we recommend taking a Lyft or Uber.
Is the satisfaction of a job well done not good enough? Fine, we'll let you put your company's sticker on our wall if you escape in time.
It costs $29/person.
Of course! You might not get all the jokes, but you don't need any sort of outside knowledge that isn't provided for you inside the game.
Want to do Startup Escape with your team, but someone else controls the expense account? We can help you craft a perfect message to your boss nudging them in the right direction!