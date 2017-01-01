Limited Time Dec 2017–March 2018

Your team has $1 million. You'll need to work together to launch your startup before your money runs out!

Startup Escape is a real-life, one-hour Escape Room in San Francisco game full of puzzles and games. It's great for team bonding events!

F.A.Q.

What is Startup Escape?

Startup Escape is disrupting the team building market through gamification. Our paradigm shifting platform leverages the Internet of Things to create into an immersive ecosystem that to allows your team to unlock its full potential.

So… it's a startup-themed escape room?

Yeah pretty much.

How does it work?

You'll have one hour to navigate through a swag-filled, motivational-poster-adorned startup office to "launch" before your faux investment money runs out. You'll have to complete clues in 5 categories before the time runs out. (Don't worry, you don't actually need to know any of these skills!)

Programming Design DevOps Product Marketing

Is it good for team bonding?

It's a great activity for a team to do. If you work at a startup or a larger company, Startup Escape is perfect for your team of 6-12 people! It involves good communication and working together under high-pressure situations.

Where is it located?

Startup Escape is in the Tenderloin North SOMA! The address is 447 O'Farrell St, San Francisco CA. There's a bit of parking, but we recommend taking a Lyft or Uber.

What do I get if we escape?

Is the satisfaction of a job well done not good enough? Fine, we'll let you put your company's sticker on our wall if you escape in time.

How much is it?

It costs $29/person.

I don't work at a startup. Can I still do it?

Of course! You might not get all the jokes, but you don't need any sort of outside knowledge that isn't provided for you inside the game.